Tehran, Ankara discuss repercussions of Israeli attack on Iranian consulate

During a phone conversation on Thursday, Iran FM Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed regional developments, including the Israeli regime’s aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the regime’s missile attack on Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1, which caused the martyrdom of seven Iranian commanders and military advisors.

The two foreign minister also congratulated each other on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of fasting month of Ramadan.



endNewsMessage1