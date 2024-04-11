Iran, Qatar FMs discuss Gaza in phone talk

Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani spoke on the phone on Eid al-Fitr that marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

They congratulated each other on the occasion.

The ministers discussed regional developments including the Gaza war, with Amirabdollahian emphasizing the need for an immediate end to the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

He also expressed hope that Islamic countries make efforts and the international community shoulders its responsibility for sending humanitarian aid to Gaza and save people there from a looming famine.

