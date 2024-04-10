Expert outlines why Iran delayed response to Israel attack on embassy

“The limitation that Iran is facing is that it must react, and on the one hand, its reaction should not lead to the start of a war and conflict, which will benefit Israel more than Iran and the United States,” Ghahramanpour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Therefore, it is a difficult situation. Maybe this is the reason why the decision makers in Iran have been patient in reacting until today and have not reacted yet.”

The expert continued, “The reality is that regional conditions are very complex and none of the actors, including Iran, have full freedom of action. On the one hand, Iran seeks to prevent the repetition of such actions by Israel, especially since this action was a kind of crossing the red line. This means that Israel has attacked Iran's senior commanders in a place with diplomatic immunity. This is considered a terrorist act and is a violation of international conventions. Therefore, Iran needs to react seriously so that these actions are not repeated.”

