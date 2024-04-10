Iran president urges Muslims to support Palestine in Eid al-Fitr message

Supporting the Palestinians is not only a religious but a moral duty for Muslims and it is a conscience for humanity, Raisi said in one of the messages issued on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

On this blessed day, I prayed to God for the victory of all Muslims around the world, especially the people of Gaza and Palestine, who are still the target of oppression and violence by the occupying Zionist regime, the Iranian president said.

In a separate message on Tuesday, Raisi congratulated the leaders and the people of Islamic countries on Eid al-Fitr.

In this message, he also referred to the massive turnout in the processions on International Quds Day this year, calling it a sign of comprehensive support for the oppressed people of Palestine while emphasizing that it is necessary to use this valuable presence to end the bombing and siege of Gaza.

The occasion of the auspicious Eid, Raisi said, is the manifestation of obedience and servitude and the exaltation of the human spirit, a time of reward for those who fasted and tried to be the righteous servants, and through prayers and worships in the holy month of Ramadan cleansed their existence from impurities by cultivating and beautifying their souls and taking steps toward perfection and closeness to God.

