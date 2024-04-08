Four environmentalists among convicts pardoned by Leader: Lawyer

Hojjat Kermani, the lawyer who has represented the convicts in Iranian courts in recent years, told the IRNA on Monday that the case on the arrest and prosecution of environmental activists would come to an end with the release of the four convicts.

Kermani mentioned a case that began in 2018 with the arrests of nine people on charges related to security issues.

Five of the convicts had been released in recent years, including an Iranian-US national, and the remaining four, namely Sepideh Kashani, Niloufar Bayani, Houman Jowkar, and Taher Ghadirain, were still in prison.

Ayatollah Khamenei accepted a request by the head of the Iranian Judiciary on Saturday to pardon, commute, and change the sentences of more than 2,000 convicts.

