Iran’s FM due in Damascus week after Israeli attack on consulate
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is due to arrive in Syria’s capital Damascus for an official visit just a week after the Israeli regime bombed an Iranian consulate in Syria, killing more than a dozen staff members and military advisors.
Amirabdollahian left the Omani capital Muscat for Damascus earlier on Monday while heading a high-ranking political delegation.
During his one-day stay in Oman, the top Iranian diplomat held talks with senior Omani officials and authorities from Yemen’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement who are based in Muscat.