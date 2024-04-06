Zionist regime living on US artificial respiration: IRGC cmdr.

He made the remarks before the Friday prayers sermons in Tehran on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan which is known as the World Quds Day.

No act by the enemy of the Islamic Republic will go unpunished, he warned in a tacit reference to a Monday Zionist attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus.

He said that the Zionist regime is within the reach and knows what will happen.

The commander also noted that today, the crimes of this US-backed regime have put the US at the center of global hatred.

