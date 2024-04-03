Supreme Leader: We will make Zionists regret consulate crime

In a message on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei denounced the Israeli airstrike on Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, which led to the martyrdom of generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi and five of their companions.

“The evil regime will be punished by the hands of our brave warriors. We will make them regret this crime and the like by God’s grace,” he wrote.

The Supreme Leader also described Major General Zahedi as a selfless warrior of Islam who had been looking forward to martyrdom throughout his decades-long struggles.

“They did not lose anything and received their [heavenly] reward, but the grief of their loss is burdensome for the Iranian nation, especially for those who knew them,” he added.

