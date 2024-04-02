Israeli Attack Won’t Go Unanswered: Iran’s President

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Raisi said the usurping Zionist regime has brazenly violated international law by committing the terrorist crime of attacking the diplomatic building of Iran in Damascus.

Condemning the “inhumane assault in brazen violation of the international regulations”, the president said the Israeli regime has resorted to blind assassination attacks in an attempt at survival after successive defeats and failures in the face of the resistance front.

The Zionist regime must bear in mind that it won’t be able to achieve its sinister objectives with such inhumane measures and will have to face the growing strength of the resistance front and also the free nations’ hatred and aversion to its illegitimate nature, President Raisi added.

“This unfair crime won’t go unanswered,” the Iranian president warned Israel.

The Israeli regime’s warplanes launched a missile attack on the consular section of Iran’s embassy in Damascus on Monday evening, killing seven IRGC generals and military advisers.

endNewsMessage1