IRGC confirms martyrdom of military advisers in Syria

Following the irreparable defeats of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian resistance and the resistance of the people of Gaza, a few hours ago on Monday the F-35 fighter jets of the fake regime in a new crime, the consulate building of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus was targeted by a missile attack, as a result of which, the defender of the holy shrine, "Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi" and "Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi", commanders, veterans and veterans of the holy defense and Iran's senior military advisors in Syria, and 5 officers who accompanied them were martyred as follows:

1. Martyr Hossein Amanollahi

2. Martyr Seyyed Mehdi Jalalati

3. Shahid Mohsen Sadaqat

4. Martyr Ali Agha Babaei

5. Martyr Syed Ali Salehi Rozbahani

