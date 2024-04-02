IRGC confirms martyrdom of military advisers in Syria
The Public Relations of the IRGC announced the martyrdom of Generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi and five of their companions in the terrorist crime of the Zionist regime in the missile attack on the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus.
Following the irreparable defeats of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian resistance and the resistance of the people of Gaza, a few hours ago on Monday the F-35 fighter jets of the fake regime in a new crime, the consulate building of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus was targeted by a missile attack, as a result of which, the defender of the holy shrine, "Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi" and "Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi", commanders, veterans and veterans of the holy defense and Iran's senior military advisors in Syria, and 5 officers who accompanied them were martyred as follows:
1. Martyr Hossein Amanollahi
2. Martyr Seyyed Mehdi Jalalati
3. Shahid Mohsen Sadaqat
4. Martyr Ali Agha Babaei
5. Martyr Syed Ali Salehi Rozbahani