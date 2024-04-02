Attacking Iran's consulate violates all int’l obligations, conventions: FM

During a telephone conversation on Monday, Amirabdollahian and Mekdad discussed various dimensions of the current crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Damascus.

Amirabdollahian thanked his Syrian counterpart for attending Iran’s embassy in Damascus after the attacks, saying that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had completely lost his mental balance due to repeated defeats of the regime in Gaza and not achieving the ambitious goals of the Zionists.

Terming the attacks on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus as a violation of all international obligations and conventions, he held the Zionist regime responsible for the consequences of such acts and stressed the need for a serious reaction by the international community to such criminal acts.

Mekdad, for his part, strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s attacks on Iran’s consulate in Syria, describing such attacks as a gross violation of international law, especially the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in 1961.

