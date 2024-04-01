Iran to unveil new nuclear achievements: official

He said the unveiling will take place on April 8, which marks the National Day of Nuclear Industry in Iran.

Eslami also said in remarks to ILNA, “A good news in the field of nuclear industry is that Bushehr nuclear power plant has been placed at the top of the evaluation table in the evaluations of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO).”

He added, “In the World Association of Nuclear Operators which is called WANO and make evaluations annually, Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has a record of production efficiency and has been placed at the top of the evaluation table.”

