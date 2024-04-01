Iran, Egypt FMs discuss ways to broaden bilateral ties

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Egyptian Sameh Shoukry discussed bilateral relations and regional and Palestinian issues in a telephone call on Sunday.

In this conversation, Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers reviewed the positive developments in recent months in bilateral relations and based on the results of the recent important meeting of the two ministers in Geneva.

The two sides discussed ways to develop relations based on the will of the political leaders of the two countries.

They agreed on the continuation of contacts and meetings.

endNewsMessage1