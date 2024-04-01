FM: Farvardin 12, manifestation of Iranians' will to establish independence, Islamic Republic

In the year of the surge in production, with the grace of God, the participation and companionship of the people and the efforts of all officials, we will also stabilize the achievement of economic peaks, Amirabdollahian said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, in a statement on the occasion of the Islamic Republic Day on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said it will develop balanced relations with various world countries with regard to the Supreme Leader’s goals and the government’s foreign policy to safeguard national interests.

