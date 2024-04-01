Iran, Türkiye underline developing all-out ties

In his phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Ebrahim Raisi extended congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan and wished for peace, stability, security and prosperity for the Islamic Ummah.

He emphasized taking practical steps to strengthen bilateral political, economic and cultural relations as much as possible.

President Raisi stressed Iran's readiness to promote cooperation in the field of energy and expressed hope that mutual cooperation will play a role in securing the interests of the two nations, as well as increasing unity and integrity among the Islamic Ummah.

He referred to the indescribable suffering and pain of the people of Gaza due to the continuation of the usurping Zionist regime's crimes despite the issuance of a ceasefire resolution by the UN Security Council, saying that the Zionist regime does not adhere not only to this resolution but also to any law, treaty and international covenant, and violating more than 400 international statements and resolutions shows the aggressive, law-breaking and anti-human nature of this regime, which requires the serious cooperation of Islamic countries to support the oppressed people.

Today, the Islamic Ummah expects the leaders of the Islamic countries to take decisive and deterrent action to stop the genocide and crimes committed by the Zionists in Palestine, he noted.

While the US administration continues to provide extensive financial and arms support to the criminal Zionist regime, one of the most effective and deterrent ways to force the Zionists to stop committing crimes in Gaza is to completely cut off political and economic relations with this regime, President Raisi said.

He also stressed the importance of cooperation and unity of Islamic countries with regard to sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to prevent famine in Palestine and expressed Iran's readiness for any initiative in this regard.

Meanwhile, Erdogan congratulated the recent successful elections in Iran and emphasized the commitment of the Turkish government to follow up and implement the agreements between Iran and Turkey.

