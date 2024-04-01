Iranians determined to continue hoisting Iran's flag: Spox

Kanaani made the remarks addressing the 10th ceremony of honoring the flag on the occasion of the Islamic Republic Day on Sunday.

"We are proud that in the past 45 years, the Iranian nation has opened great chapters in history and Iran's great achievements in various fields are not hidden from anyone," he said.

All Iranian ethnic groups and guilds are ready and determined to play a role in the continuation of raising the Iranian flag, he added.

In the new Iranian calendar year, Iran has decided to expand its relations with countries that are willing to do so within the framework of common interests and mutual respect, he stated.

Referring to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, he said: "We are witnessing difficult times for Palestine, and it is an international responsibility for all nations and governments to stop the killing machine of the Zionist regime in Palestine."

