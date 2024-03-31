Pressure on Tehran will be increased between Iran and U.S. elections: expert

“The foreign policy apparatus should design different versions of its possible approaches for the coming months,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “What can help us to overcome the American pressures is to increase the power of agency and change the approach of the new government, and the second and more important is that national unity becomes the support of the 14th government. This last point, of course, is not an easy matter, and one cannot expect a fundamental change in society's response without changing the approaches that may have caused frustrations at the level of society.”

Karimi stated, “So the work is very difficult. We must plan the issue in three phases; The remaining deadline until the American elections, the interval between the American elections and the Iranian elections and the atmosphere after the Iranian presidential elections in 2025. The aforementioned pressure will inevitably increase during the period between the two elections, although I consider this pressure to be more intensification, imposition of sanctions, and increasing pressure in the economic field, especially oil exports to China.”

endNewsMessage1