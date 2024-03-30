Zardari added that the two countries have significant potential to expand economic cooperation in various fields.

He also called for close cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad to address common challenges.

During the meeting, Amiri Moghadam highlighted the historical, religious, and cultural relations between Iran and Pakistan, which will strengthen over time.

Emphasizing the need to increase bilateral trade volume, enhance banking cooperation, and improve air, road, and rail ties, he mentioned that Pakistan can benefit from Iran’s transport railways, such as the Chabahar-Zahedan railway, for trade with Central Asia, Europe, and Turkey.

Pakistan’s president calls for strengthening economic ties with Iran

Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghaddam meets Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan’s president

On March 10, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated Zardari on his election as president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Raisi highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and religious ties between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties even further.

As always, and especially in this new era, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to enhance cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Iranian president added.

