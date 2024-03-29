Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Iran ready to host next Caspian Sea littoral states summit: FM

asdasd
News code : ۱۴۶۳۶۴۱
The link copied

​Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov voiced Tehran's readiness to host next Caspian Sea littoral states summit.

The Iranian foreign minister deemed the Caspian Sea to be an arena for constructive cooperation between the littoral states, and called the communication between the two countries in this sea in line with the mutual interests of the parties and considered the continuation of discussions on the legal, security and economic issues of the Caspian Sea littoral states.

He voiced Iran's readiness for hosting the third economic conference of Caspian littoral  states at the level of prime ministers.

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london