Iran ready to host next Caspian Sea littoral states summit: FM

The Iranian foreign minister deemed the Caspian Sea to be an arena for constructive cooperation between the littoral states, and called the communication between the two countries in this sea in line with the mutual interests of the parties and considered the continuation of discussions on the legal, security and economic issues of the Caspian Sea littoral states.

He voiced Iran's readiness for hosting the third economic conference of Caspian littoral states at the level of prime ministers.

