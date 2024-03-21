Iran FM felicitates counterparts from Nowruz-celebrating countries

On the first day of the Iranian New Year, Amirabdollahian extended his heartfelt wishes to his counterparts in Nowruz-celebrating countries, including Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India.

"Nowruz, as a cultural and civilizational heritage shared by our nations for thousands of years, symbolizes the rich cultural and civilizational ties within our common cultural sphere," the foreign minister said.

He extended his congratulations to their governments and people on the occasion of Nowruz.

endNewsMessage1