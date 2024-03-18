Israeli regime has lost future forever: FM spox

"Israeli Reserve General Itzhak Brik, in an op-ed for the Israeli newspaper Maariv, has written that 'Israel' has 'lost the war against Hamas, and continues to lose its allies around the world', 'Israel's' goal to defeat Hamas has been completely wiped off the war agenda. Meanwhile, the goal of bringing captives back is yet to be achieved, amid the 'army's failure to return captives alive'," Kanaani said in a post he shared on X social media platform on Monday.

"The Zionist regime did not just lose the war in the Gaza Strip, it also lost the future forever. The Zionist regime will not have a place in the public opinion of the world. This fake regime killed 31,000 people including 22,000 women and children in the Gaza Strip in five months, but by killing every Palestinian, the Palestinian issue became more alive and took its place in the world and public opinion," he said.

"The Zionist regime and its supporters know that they are not standing against Hamas, but against a historical, original and rooted nation called Palestine. Undoubtedly, the future belongs to Palestine and eternal shame to that Israeli regime," the diplomat noted.

