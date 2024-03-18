Strong Syria will benefit regional security: Iran's security chief

Ahmadian made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas in Tehran.

"The empowerment of Syria is in the interest of regional security and stability, and the development of relations can benefit the peoples of both countries and the region," he said.

Iran's security chief commended the resilience of the Syrian nation and government as part of the Axis of Resistance against both the Israeli regime and terrorist groups in the region.

Ahmadian called for efforts to expand relations between Iran and Syria in all areas, particularly in economic and pilgrimage sectors.

The Syrian defense minister also stressed the importance of stronger ties between the two allies and thanked Iran for standing by Syria over the years.

endNewsMessage1