Enemies will take dream of disintegrating Iran to grave: FM spox

Mordechai Kedar, who is also a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, published his comments in the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post on March 13. He spoke of what he called “regime change instigated by Iran’s ethnic minorities” who would form “five to six ethnic states”.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman reacted to the “insolent” remarks on his X account on Saturday and pointed out that Kedar had made similar comments last year.

Such comments are a clear sign of the wicked intentions of the enemies toward Iran, and it is not the first time that the Zionist enemy reveals its intentions in such a flagrant way, Kanaani added.

“For more than four decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has heard such remarks and has survived honorably and resiliently, but it is necessary to remind diminishing Zionists that almost 250,000 people from different ethnic groups in Iran have lost their lives over the past 45 years in order for this land to remain integrated, strong and sovereign”, the diplomat noted.

The spokesman added the criminals, who have resorted to killing women and children to compensate for their defeat against a popular resistance movement in Gaza, will take the “dream of dividing Iran to the grave” as they did regarding their other “false dreams” over the more than four decades of the life of the Islamic Republic.

