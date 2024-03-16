Iran calls for passing laws in favor of Muslim rights

Gharibabadi made the remarks at the United Nations Office at Geneva in a ceremony to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

At the beginning of his address, the Iranian official touched upon the humanitarian situation in Gaza, condemning the Zionist attacks on the Palestinian besieged territory.

He stressed the need for an immediate action of the international community to put an end to the sufferings of the Palestinian people which he said is a result of yearslong occupation of the Zionist regime.

Gharibabadi said that the International Day to Combat Islamophobia is a day to commemorate the ongoing struggle against discrimination and bigotry faced by more than billions of the Muslim community around the world.

