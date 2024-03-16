Iran takes US responsible for crimes in Gaza
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the US is responsible for the violations of all kinds of human rights and humanitarian laws due to its participation in equipping and arming the Zionist regime.
Writing on his official X account on Friday, Kanaani referred to the US dispatch of food for Palestinian people as showy and hypocritical action as he said that the American government is providing full support for the Zionist war crimes.
He also referred to the US propaganda against human rights conditions in Iran as a scape forward to nullify its own oppression and participation in the genocide and mass killing of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.
The political and instrumental use of human rights and international human rights mechanisms is part of the reality of American foreign policy, the spokesman said.