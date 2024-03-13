Iran, Iraq FMs stress stopping genocide in Gaza

Hossein Amirabdollahian and Fuad Hussein, had a telephone conversation, which took place as a continuation of the foreign minister's congratulations to the foreign ministers of Islamic countries and at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the two sides discussed the excellent bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq and continued the growing trend of relations and the follow-up and implementation of the agreements of the presidents.

In this telephone conversation, both sides also referred to the recent meeting of the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the OPEC gas summit in Algeria, reviewed the latest status of bilateral privileged relations, and focused on increasing consultations between the two countries and strengthening cooperation in the direction of establishment and stabilization.

They also emphasized security in the region.

Also, in the continuation of this telephone conversation, the parties discussed the latest developments in Gaza and emphasized on increasing efforts and political movements to stop the genocide in Gaza and to send humanitarian aid quickly.

