Iran FM felicitates appointment of Pakistani counterpart
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has extended a message, congratulating his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar on appointment to the post.
In his message, the foreign minister expressed certainty that in the light of the determination of the political leaders of the two countries, Iran and Pakistan will see further expansion of bilateral and multilateral relations.
He wished success and good health for the Pakistani foreign minister and prosperity and progress for the Pakistani nation.