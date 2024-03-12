Raisi urges Muslims to stand up to oppressors in Ramadan message

In his statement issued on Monday, President Raisi stressed the duty of Islamic leaders and governments to promote peace and brotherhood among Muslims, as well as to expand spirituality and unity among the Islamic Ummah.

He stated: “This blessed month is an invaluable opportunity for all Muslims to enrich their souls and spirits with spirituality, especially through sincere supplications, and to create the conditions for their own and the Islamic community's elevation by adhering to divine teachings, especially the Holy Quran”.

Raisi expressed hope that Palestine would be liberated by the divine grace, and the occupied al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque would return to the embrace of the Islamic world.

The Iranian president said that Ramadan was an opportunity for Muslims worldwide to strengthen their bonds of brotherhood and expand relations among Islamic countries.

He urged for effective steps to be taken towards combating oppression, especially the usurping Zionist regime, which has killed over 30,000 innocent people, especially children, in the besieged Gaza Strip over the past few months on top of over seven decades of occupation of Palestine.

President Raisi hoped that the world would witness the dignity and honor of Muslims, especially the oppressed Palestinian nation, in all areas.

