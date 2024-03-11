Iran VP in NYC to attend UN Commission on Status of Women

Khazali, the vice-president for women and family affairs, arrived in the city at the head of a delegation. She was welcomed by Zahra Ershadi, Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) is the UN’s largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

It will take place from March 11-22 under the priority theme, “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective”, according to the UN Women website.

