Blocking Supreme Leader's pages in Meta insulting, illogical: Iran's FM

In an interview with the London-based Middle East Eye magazine, Amirabdollahian added that the decision of "Meta" company shows the collapse of morals and the decline of the moral system in the world.

He stated that this action is "not only a violation of freedom of speech but also an insult to millions of followers of his positions and news in the world".

The Iranian foreign minister stated that the slogans of the advocates of freedom of expression in the West are "hollow, showy and a cover-up for their illegitimate political goals".

