IAEA BoG meeting ends without issuing resolution

Mikhail Ulyanov, the ambassador and permanent representative of Russia, published a message on X social network (formerly Twitter) wrote that the IAEA Board of Governors has completed the review of issues related to Iran and no decision or resolution has been issued.

This is the fifth consecutive round that the efforts to revive the failed project of security of Iran's nuclear file are stonewalled in the Council of Governors, and not only no resolution is issued, not even a consensus is formed to issue a non-binding statement against Iran.

