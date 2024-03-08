Iran, Pakistan determined to have close cooperation: PM Shehbaz Sharif

The Pakistani PM wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account, “Received a congratulatory call from my brother H.H. Dr. Ebrahim Raisi @raisi_com, President of Iran. We reaffirmed our resolve to work closely for the betterment of our countries and the region.”

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated the new Pakistani premier on Monday in a phone call, expressing hope that mutual ties between the two nations will expand in the new era and with the tact of the heads of state in Tehran and Islamabad.

During the phone conversation, Shehbaz Sharif said that his government is waiting for President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan as soon as possible.

