Azeri diplomatic delegation to be sent to Tehran soon: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah on Tuesday night.

“During the meeting with the foreign minister of Azerbaijan, we agreed that given the trial and indictment of the attacker on the Azerbaijani diplomat, necessary measures be taken soon regarding the sending of the diplomatic delegation of Azerbaijan to Tehran,” he said.

The Tehran-Baku relations were strained in January 2023, following a deadly attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran.

Azerbaijan closed its diplomatic mission in Iran after the incident, which it called a “terrorist act”, while a probe concluded that the assailant had been motivated by “personal and family-related problems.”

