Iran, Saudi FMs call for facilitating economic cooperation

Amirabdollahian, who arrived in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Tuesday to participate in the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary meeting on Gaza, met and held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

Referring to holding an emergency meeting of OIC in Jeddah, Amirabdollahian stressed the importance of taking a united and strong stance at the meeting in support of Palestine and effective efforts to end war crimes against Palestinians.

Pointing to the common position of Iran and Saudi Arabia on the need to support Palestine, the top Iranian diplomat underscored that it is expected the meeting to take effective steps in support of Palestine and end genocide in Gaza.

Amirabdollahian emphasized the need to strengthen economic and commercial relations, calling for facilitating economic cooperation between the two countries.

Faisal bin Farhan, for his part, pointed to the difficult situation in Palestine and the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of the Jeddah meeting in the direction of continuing efforts to end the war against Palestine.

He emphasized the importance of the collective efforts of Islamic countries, both in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and in international bodies, including the United Nations.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of relations between the two countries, Farhan stressed the will of Saudi Arabia to take new steps in broadening ties with Iran.

The OIC foreign ministerial meeting, scheduled for March 5 in Jeddah, aims to review the situation in Gaza.

