Iran president congratulates Sherif on re-election as Pakistan PM

Raisi sent his congratulatory message on Sunday hours after Pakistan’s National Assembly elected Sharif as prime minister for a second term following elections on February 8.

The Iranian president said that Iran is fully ready to go ahead with its policy to strengthen relations with the neighboring and brotherly country of Pakistan, expressing assurance that the two nations will continue to take steps to boost bilateral cooperation in light of their deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds.

Raisi wished success for the new Pakistani government.

