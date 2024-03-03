Iran president, Qatari emir discuss Gaza developments in Algiers

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit of Heads of States and Governments in Algiers on Saturday.

The GECF summit opened in the Algerian capital earlier in the day.

In an address to the Summit, President Raisi said, “First, I would like to talk about Palestine, an important issue for the Islamic world and humanity.”

The Western domination system, which was formed on the basis of the colonialism of the countries, has become weaker than ever and empty of meaning today and considers its survival in the continuation of the relationship between the dominant and the dominated, the president said.

He said that the formation of the Zionist regime was a colonial project to maintain the dominance of the West in this region.

Noting that thanks to the resistance of the Palestinian nation, the columns of this “glass barracks” have collapsed, he said that everyone is duty-bound to support that oppressed Palestinian people in every possible way.

“The US policies have put Gaza on the brink of a new famine,” he said.

He referred to the all-out political, arms and media support of the US for the “organized terrorism of the Zionist regime”, and said that Washington must stop lying and hypocrisy and stop sending weapons and bombs to kill the Palestinians.

The massacre of dozens of oppressed and hungry people who had gathered for food, but were killed by the deliberate attacks of the “Israeli terrorist army”, is intolerable and requires deterrent and international measures, the president said.

He called on GECF member states to exchange information and experiences in the field of gas extraction, processing, transmission and trade and related technologies to start systematic cooperation for joint investments in the gas industry.

The president underlined the need for defining new routes for the trade of natural gas, calling for preparing the ground for de-monopoly in technologies related to gas trade.

Relying on its huge gas reserves, strategic position and high technologies, the Islamic Republic of Iran aims to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation with all countries to play a key role in the global gas market, President Raisi said.

He signaled Iran’s readiness to turn into a regional energy hub and a safe route for distribution and transit of gas between the producers and consuming markets.

