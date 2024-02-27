Zionist regime is the most immediate and tangible danger for entire world: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian made the remarks addressing the disarmament conference at the headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva.

He said that the international community must take this threat seriously and make a decisive decision in facing the threat, adding that the unprecedented this occupying, apartheid and militant regime is doing to world peace.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran insistently demands the destruction of all nuclear weapons, which is the greatest man-made threat against humanity and the planet, while we strongly believe that coherence and the validity of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) depends on the full implementation of all the obligations contained in it, including Article 6, according to which the countries possessing nuclear weapons are obliged to negotiate effectively and result-oriented for nuclear disarmament," he added.

Amirabdollahian pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has proven that it is constantly trying to mobilize the collective political will of countries against nuclear weapons and to strengthen international norms for nuclear disarmament, and said, "Complete nuclear disarmament is the only valid and reliable way to prevent the recurrence of Hiroshima and Nagasaki disasters."

Stating that "we are also eager to cooperate with the members of the Conference on Disarmament during the term of the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran", which will begin on March 18, he said that if all member states of the Conference on Disarmament, especially the countries possessing nuclear weapons, show political will and fulfill their commitments regarding nuclear disarmament, the long-term impasse of this conference that has prevented the implementation of its mission will be broken.

