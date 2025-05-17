Trump remarks source of ‘disgrace’ to American nation: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received thousands of teachers from different cities and provinces across the country on Saturday.

The meeting is being held on the occasion of the Teachers Day and the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Mortaza Motahhari.

In previous years, the meetings were often held on the day of martyrdom of Motahari and Teacher's Day, but this year, due to the coincidence with Hajj pilgrimage and the meeting of Hajj agents, it is held on May 17.

