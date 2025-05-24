IRGC ready to deliver crushing response to any hostile action

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) emphasized that it is continually enhancing its comprehensive readiness on the frontlines against the enemies.

The IRGC also highlighted that, in coordination with other branches of Iran’s Armed Forces, it stands fully prepared and with fingers on the trigger, ready to deliver a decisive, regret-inducing, and unimaginable response to any act of hostility by adversaries.

The statement stressed that this response would not only deeply regret the delusional aggressors, but also alter the strategic balance of power in favor of the front of righteousness, and to the detriment of the "Great Satan" [the US] and its proxy Zionist regime in West Asia.





