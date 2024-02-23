Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic world will see eradication of cancerous Zionist tumor

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with several attendees of the 40th edition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) International Holy Quran Competition at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah in Tehran on Thursday morning.

Addressing the meeting, the Supreme Leader underlined that the Gaza Strip is a big issue in the Islamic world today, urging heads of Muslim nations to announce the halt of support for the Zionist regime.

God Almighty would ask those Muslim nations who had not put pressure on their governments to stop support for the Israeli regime, he said, referring to the verses of the Holy Quran.

The Islamic world is mourning for the Palestinians in Gaza, he said, adding that non-Muslim freedom-loving nations around the world are also mourners for the oppressed people in Gaza.

Resistance fighters of Palestine and especially Gaza are obeying the Quran’s directives when they fight the villain Zionist enemy; so, by the grace of God, the Palestinian nation will win in this fight, he noted.

Pointing to the importance of the Holy Quran, the Supreme Leader argued that the Quran is a panacea for all human sufferings, including spiritual problems as well as human-related challenges such as war, injustice, and oppression.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili also spoke at the event, while some competitors received awards.

