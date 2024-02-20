Iran rejects Israeli regime’s ‘deceitful’ claims about Gaza hospital
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has slammed the Israeli regime for attacking a major hospital in Gaza on false allegations that it was used by Palestinian resistance fighters.
In a Monday post on his page on the X, Kanaani described excuses used by the Israeli regime to attack the Nasser Hospital in Gaza as “deceitful, shabby and hollow”.
He said that the world has not forgotten how the Israeli regime used the same excuses to attack the Shifa hospital in Gaza in mid-November.
“This inhumane approach of the criminal Israeli regime is doomed to fail and the series of disgrace and shame for the regime and its sponsors are still continuing,” he said.