Iran rejects Israeli regime’s ‘deceitful’ claims about Gaza hospital

In a Monday post on his page on the X, Kanaani described excuses used by the Israeli regime to attack the Nasser Hospital in Gaza as “deceitful, shabby and hollow”.

He said that the world has not forgotten how the Israeli regime used the same excuses to attack the Shifa hospital in Gaza in mid-November.

“This inhumane approach of the criminal Israeli regime is doomed to fail and the series of disgrace and shame for the regime and its sponsors are still continuing,” he said.

endNewsMessage1