Iran FM says Iran-China cooperation should yield more tangible results

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting on Sunday with Iran’s ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar.

The minister called for more progress in the implementation of a comprehensive partnership agreement between Iran and China.

He also said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s priorities about China include more cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries as well as continued provision of services to Iranians studying and living in the country.

During the meeting, Ambassador Bakhtiar briefed Amirabdollahian about the state of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China.

