Iran slams US Senate for passing $14bn aid package to Israel

Kanaani said on his page on the X on Sunday that the aid package adopted by the US Senate earlier this week was a reward for Israel’s incessant crimes in Gaza.

“The U.S. Senate's approval of a $14 billion aid package to the #Zionist regime, funded by American taxpayers, signifies that figures such as (Israeli PM Benjamin) Netanyahu, alongside other executioners in the unequal #Gaza conflict, will be rewarded with a daily sum of one hundred million dollars from the #UnitedStates for massacring innocent Palestinian civilians,” he said.

The spokesman added that only corrupt systems like the US government can “squander money for the merciless massacre of innocents.”

The US Senate approved an aid bill worth $95.3 billion on February 15 which includes $14.1 billion in what it describes as security assistance for the Israeli regime.

The bill came despite growing international calls for a halt to Israeli aggression on Gaza which has killed nearly 29,000 people since it started in early October.

