Israel achieved none of its objectives in Gaza: official

“In the Gaza war, the resistance front has the upper hand in the field, and the Zionist regime did not achieve any of its operational goals, and was unable to eliminate the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and was also unable to achieve its ground goals,” Mir Ahmadi said in remarks to ILNA.

He added, “They claimed to be able to discover and destroy Hamas tunnels and destroy Hamas' power, but they were unable to do so. Israel has not reached any of its goals on the ground. From the civil point of view, the Zionist regime has put a heavy pressure on the people of Gaza due to its merciless, cruel and abusive bombing, but with the resistance of the people of Gaza, it was still unable to pit against the resistance.”

The official noted, “Basically, the resistance front is from the people of Gaza and Palestine themselves, and they are resisting until the end. All in all, there are very exceptional and unique conditions for the resistance front to conquer the peaks of victory.”

