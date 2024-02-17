Iran unveils new home-made defense systems

The new systems were unveiled on Saturday in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani.

The new anti-ballistic missile system is named “Arman” which means aspiration in English. The low-altitude air defense system is named “Azarakhsh” which means lightning.

The newly unveiled systems will significantly boost Iran’s air defense capabilities once they are added to the country’s military fleet.

Arman has been developed in two versions, one with a passive radar, the other with an active radar.

The missiles used in the Arman system belong to the domestically-made Sayyad 3 class, which can simultaneously confront six targets at a distance ranging from 120km to 180km.

Azarakhsh can simultaneously use radar and electrooptic systems to detect and intercept targets. In addition, the missiles used in the Azarakhsh system are heat-seekers, meaning that they use infrared seeking systems.

endNewsMessage1