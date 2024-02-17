Iran, Saudi FMs discuss Zionist aggressions against Rafah

In a phone conversation on Friday, the two foreign ministers stressed the need for a strategic look at Iran-Saudi relations in the midst of the regional and international situation as well as other problems surrounding the Muslim world.

The Iranian foreign minister said that the situation in Gaza and the West Bank is taking place under Washington’s green light.

Noting that Iran does not see war as a solution, Amirabdollahian however said that if a political solution is not reached immediately, the negative impacts of the Zionist genocide on the regional security and stability will be inevitable.

He referred to his recent negotiations with the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Organization (OIC), urging the necessity for an extraordinary OIC foreign ministerial meeting to discuss the Gaza issue.

The Saudi foreign minister, in the meantime, welcomed Amirabdollahian’s proposal for an OIC foreign ministerial meeting, criticizing the Zionist prime minister’s ignorance of global requests for putting an end to the war in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Amirabdollahian and Farhan highlighted the significance of further contacts and negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh.

endNewsMessage1