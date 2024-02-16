Iran, Türkiye to further expand mutual ties: Turkish FM

In a congratulatory message to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, on Thursday on the 45th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Fidan said “I believe that bilateral relations, which are built on strong foundations, will enhance further in the future.”

The two nations enjoy deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds, the top Turkish diplomat added.

Given the fundamental issues of the Islamic world, including the Palestinian cause, unflagging cooperation between Tehran and Ankara is of paramount importance, he noted.

