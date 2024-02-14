Ejeie was welcomed by senior Iraqi judiciary officials upon arriving in Baghdad on Tuesday.

The Judiciary chief visited the site of a US drone strike near Iraq’s International Airport, where Iran’s top-anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions were martyred on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered in Iraq due to their key role in combating and defeating the Daesh terrorist group in the Arab country and across the region.

Iran's Judiciary chief in Baghdad for high-level talks

“This memorial is a reminder of crimes of the United States and arrogant powers of today’s world,” Ejeie said at the site of Soleimani’s assassination.

Ejeie’s visit to Baghdad is aimed at strengthening judicial and legal cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

He will hold talks with senior Iraqi officials during his stay in Baghdad, including with President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

In addition to promoting bilateral relations, the discussions will also focus on joint efforts to counter the threat of terrorism.

