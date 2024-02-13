Blood of Gaza martyrs will doom Israel: defense minister

“All the people of the region have their hearts with the Palestinian people, and so do the people of the world. You see, the minds of all human societies are in support of the Palestinian people, but in any case, some of their leaders have not come to their senses yet, and according to what the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has stated, these countries should also take practical action, i.e. boycott the Zionist regime,” the defense minister said in remarks to ILNA.

He noted, “This is God's promise and it will come true, and this is the beginning of the downfall of the Zionist regime. The domination system and America itself, which supports Israel, do not know what abyss it has fallen into. It has fallen into a swamp that it cannot get out of. The blood of these martyrs will doom [Israel].”

