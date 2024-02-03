'Awakened conscience to judge' UNRWA funding suspension: Iran

Nasser Kanaani said the UNRWA aid suspension comes at a time when Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been experiencing the most difficult conditions.

Kanaani on his personal social media page also said that the funding was cut only because of the accusations leveled by the Zionist regime against several UNRWA employees.

He cited UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini who said on Thursday that “if the funding remains suspended, we will most likely be forced to shut down our operations by the end of February not only in Gaza but also across the region.”

According to the official news published by the UNRWA, a significant number of countries have withdrawn their aid only because of the unfounded Israeli claim that several UNRWA employees assisted the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the October 7 Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

Kanaani likened the finding cut to bitter and painful humor, saying the Zionist regime has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians in 120 days, injured tens of thousands, and made more than 80% of Gaza residents homeless and displaced, contrary to the request of the UN Security Council and the interim order of the International Court of Justice.

The Iranian spokesman called it ironic that none of these countries, apart from expressing concerns and ineffective political drama, have continued their relations with the Zionist regime and even sent their military, and financial aid to the regime.

"Awakened conscience will judge those countries that simply over the allegation against several UNRWA employees by the regime that itself is accused of genocide of Palestinians, have stopped their aid to this agency", he underlined.

The United States, Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Finland, and the Netherlands are among Western countries that have stopped funding UNRWA, that agency assisting over 5 million Palestinians across the region since 1949, just months after the creation of Zionist entity on the occupied Palestinian land.

